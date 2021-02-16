BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Marshals have increased the reward for information as they search for an MIT graduate named as a-person-of-interest in the murder of a Yale graduate student.
Investigators are now offering $10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan of Malden.RELATED: Post-Pandemic Shopping: Stores Reinventing To Create A Customer-Focused Experience
On February 6, Kevin Jiang was shot several times. He was found near his car just off the Yale campus in New Haven.RELATED: South Africa COVID Variant Found In Massachusetts
Police said Pan, who was last seen Thursday in Georgia, should be considered armed and dangerous.MORE: Former Boston Prosecutor Indicted On Rape, Burglary Charges
Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.