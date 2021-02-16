CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Marshals have increased the reward for information as they search for an MIT graduate named as a-person-of-interest in the murder of a Yale graduate student.

Investigators are now offering $10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan of Malden.

On February 6, Kevin Jiang was shot several times. He was found near his car just off the Yale campus in New Haven.

Police said Pan, who was last seen Thursday in Georgia, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

