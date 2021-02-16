CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Moderna is still on track to meet its monthly vaccine delivery goals and get 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of March, despite some “short term delays” in production involving its New Jersey-based contractor. The Cambridge biotech company that makes one of two coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States reported Tuesday it expects the problem that delayed the release of some doses to be fixed soon.

“Short term delays in the final stages of production and release of filled vials at Moderna’s fill and finish contractor Catalent have recently delayed the release of some doses, but these delays are expected to be resolved in the near term and are not expected to impact monthly delivery targets,” Moderna said in a supply update.

So far, Moderna has delivered 45.4 million doses of its vaccine to the government. Another 33.2 million doses are in vials and in the final stages of production and testing before they can be released.

Moderna is anticipating it will have delivered 100 million doses by the end of March, 100 million more doses by the end of May and another 100 million additional doses by the end of July.

“These commitments reflect a ramping up of production over the last few months and an expectation of further ramp up over the coming months,” Moderna said.

As of Monday, Massachusetts reported that more than 1.5 million total doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have shipped to the state.