WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester’s first large-scale vaccination site opened at Worcester State University on Tuesday. Due to icy conditions, morning appointments were canceled but vaccinations began at 1:30 p.m.

There was some initial confusion for people hoping to get the vaccine as a companion, though.

“I didn’t make an appointment after that because it’s so confusing in there,” said Paula Cobb. Companion shots for someone accompanying a person over the age of 75 are only allowed at mass vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium or Fenway Park. Worcester State is a private large-scale site.

Victor Taylor, of Leicester, said he had a nice experience at Worcester State’s site. “There was a line at first, but when you get inside the main room there is a hundred people in there and the chairs are set up, the computers are all set up. They did a great job.”

“It’s great to have a wide service like this in central Mass.,” said Jim Duggan of Shrewsbury.

More vaccines will soon be on their way to Massachusetts. On Tuesday, the White House announced the feds are releasing more doses.

“We’re increasing the vaccine supply to 13.5 million doses per week that will go out to states. This is a 57% increase from the amount states received when the president was inaugurated,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Hopefully the doses will arrive soon,” said UMass Memorial Healthcare President Dr. Eric Dickson.

He said bumps in the state’s vaccination rollout process continue to be worked out as more distribution sites open up.

“It’s really about understanding one another and taking our shared knowledge and doing what we all want: the most efficient, equitable vaccination program in the country, and that should be our goal in Massachusetts,” said Dickson.

Appointments at Worcester State will be available on a rolling basis.