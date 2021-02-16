BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 967 new confirmed COVID cases and 49 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 531,702 while the total number of deaths is 15,257.
There were 46,488 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.22%.
There are 1,096 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is a decrease of 11 since Monday. There are 275 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 42,395 active cases in Massachusetts.