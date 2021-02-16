CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The Cambridge Police Department announced on Tuesday it will no longer have its officers wear camouflage uniforms and will drop the number of military weapons in its inventory after a conversation with a local activist that began last summer.

Conversations surrounding the Cambridge Police Department’s inventory began in late June, around the same time there were protests against systemic racism and police violence sparked by the death of George Floyd.

In June, councilors requested the department release a list of their property inventory. In July, the Cambridge PD released a 97-page PDF of their inventory, which included over 60 Colt M4 rifles and 11 snipers.

After former U.S. veteran and local activist Loren Crowe posted a thread on Twitter about the department’s military-level equipment, Cambridge City Councilor Marc McGovern wrote on Twitter, “This list is disturbing. I had no idea we had all of this. I admit that there may be good explanations for some but this list is excessive.”

The department announced the changes on Tuesday.

Crowe praised Tuesday’s announcement, crediting Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard for being willing to make changes to the department.

“We have a lot of work to do, but today Cambridge residents have reason for gratitude and hope in that we have a Police Commissioner who is willing to hear feedback from the community and create change where change is possible,” he wrote.

Police did not say when the new policy will begin, and it has not yet been disclosed how much of the “long guns and less-than-lethal weapons” will be reduced.