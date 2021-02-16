BOSTON (CBS) – State Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run crash in Brockton Monday night. A one-year boy was injured in the crash.
Lou Cortes said he was driving on Route 24 when he saw an aggressive driver weaving in and out of traffic, speeding up and slowing down.
Cortes said the dark colored pickup truck hit him, causing him and another driver to crash. The other driver who crashed was not hurt.
Cortes said he wasn’t sure what the pickup truck driver was doing.
"I was trying to make my way past the car in the middle of us, just so I could get in front and he could leave us alone finally," Cortes said. "But then he just got in front of the guy in the middle lane and then he just sideswiped my car and then it caused me to spin out and I hit the guardrail."
Cortes described the vehicle as a newer dark gray four door Toyota pickup truck. Cortes, a woman, and the one-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.