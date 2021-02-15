BOSTON (CBS) — The work for the 2021 season is in full swing for the Patriots, as the team is reportedly set to bring aboard an offensive assistant coach.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the team is expected to add Bo Hardegree to the coaching staff.
The #Patriots are expected to add Bo Hardegree to their coaching staff, source said. Hardegree — a former Tennessee QB and longtime Adam Gase assistant — helps fill the void left by Jedd Fisch’s departure.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 15, 2021
The 36-year-old Hardegree was an offensive assistant for the Jets, working under Adam Gase. Prior to that he was the quarterbacks coach in Miami, also working for Gase, just as he did in Chicago and Denver.
ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote of the potential of the Patriots adding Hardegree on Sunday, reporting that Hardegree "recently met" with the Patriots.
The Patriots lost quarterbacks Jedd Fisch last year after he departed to take the head coaching job at the University of Arizona.