BOSTON (CBS) — After a 3-13 start to the 2020-21 season, Boston College has fired men’s head basketball coach Jim Christian.
"I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes," Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft said in the school's announcement. "Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward. We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College."
BC owns a 1-9 record in ACC play this season, putting the Eagles in dead last in the conference.
In seven years as the Eagles' head coach, Christian compiled a 78-132 overall record and a 26-94 record in ACC play.
Scott Spinelli will serve as BC’s interim head coach.