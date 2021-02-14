BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,820 new confirmed COVID cases and 60 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 529,255 while the total number of deaths is 15,176.
There were 110,894 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.17%.
There are 1,125 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 24 since Saturday. There are 290 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 45,916 active cases in Massachusetts.