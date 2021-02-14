BOSTON (CBS) – Is it me or does it seem like there has been snow falling just about every day this month? Many of us woke up to some very light snow last Thursday morning and while it didn’t add up to anything, for some it was the seventh day this month (out of 14 days) seeing snow in the air.

This little respite we were over the last couple days came just in time, but are we done? Is that all February has got? Absolutely not.

New England will be right in the line of fire next week as there will be several storms heading our way in a very active and wintry pattern across the U.S.

STORM #1 … Valentine’s Day

This has been a minor event, however we’ve received multiple reports of freezing rain along the Cape. Untreated surfaces had potential to be slick early Sunday.

Most of Valentine’s Day will be cloudy and dry. With the blanket of clouds in place, highs will struggle to rise out of the low 30s. It’s been a full week since temperatures have risen above 32°!

STORM #2 … Monday-Tuesday

A little more uncertainty given we are a little over a day away. However, we have been eyeing this one because the stakes are much higher than Sunday’s storm.

Indications now continue to show an initial wave out in front of the main storm which could bring some light snow to a wintry mix to our area on Monday with just some minor accumulations of a coating up to 2 inches of snow. Once again, untreated roads may turn slippery.

The main storm looks to arrive late Monday morning into Tuesday, finally wrapping up by Tuesday afternoon. This storm has the potential to bring heavy snow, ice, rain and coastal concerns. Latest trends have pushed warmer air into the system, especially aloft, which mean it could be more of a significant icing event for parts of the area away from the coast. This could cut snow totals for some, but leave a slippery and dangerous mess across the region.

Ice accretion could lead to damage, travel disruptions and power outages. Some models are indicating the Blackstone River valley and eastern slopes of the Berkshires will see the highest freezing rain possibilities.

While snow is not the biggest concern with this storm, areas north and west could see 1-2″ ahead of the main icing threat.

We’ll have to continue to monitor the track closely, as any shifts will ultimately determine what type of precipitation we see and where. Overall, liquid content in this storm is about .5″ to 1″, so there is plenty of moisture to work with..

STORM #3 … Thursday-Friday

This forecast is tenuous at best. But the signal has been there on the models for yet another storm in this timeframe.

Early indications are that this storm may track farther west then Tuesday’s.

Could very well end up starting as snow late Thursday and transitioning to rain on Friday.

IS THAT ALL FOR WINTER?

There are several big atmospheric changes going on in the 7-10 day range. The blocking over the North Atlantic (NAO going neutral to positive) will be easing and the Polar Vortex looks like it may tighten up again in the Arctic (AO going neutral to positive).

This MAY allow for La Nina to take over in late February and March and bring much milder temperatures to our region. Remember that “Stratospheric Warming” episode that occurred in mid-January? That has been the main driver behind all the recent cold and snow for the mid latitudes in Europe and North America. Those “episodes” tend to have lasting effects for about 6-8 weeks, which puts us right about at the end of February.

So I would say ride out the next 1-2 weeks and maybe, just maybe, we could get a taste of early spring.

Follow Jacob Wycoff on Twitter @4cast4you.