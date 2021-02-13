WILMINGTON (CBS) — A Wilmington mother and daughter are working to make thousands of local seniors smile this Valentine’s Day. Jen and Maeve Kennedy have been organizing homemade cards and goodie bags to deliver since 2013.
This year, the pandemic has forced the pair to get creative but Project Valentine has received 5,538 cards — their largest card drive yet.
“We usually have people get together and we have a big Valentine’s stuffing party,” said Jen Kennedy. “This year we have kids who need service hours for school stuffing cards and it’s been a little just on our own, each family on their own making cards as opposed to getting together.”
Instead, there have been Zoom calls and cards are dropped off at the doors of nursing homes instead of hand-delivered to residents.
The Kennedys thanked the repeated volunteers.
"This is a community project, we involve our friends, our family, our co-workers, and people are so generous with their time, their supplies, their artistic talent, and their energy," said Jen.
Over the past eight years, Project Valentine has delivered more than 25,000 cards. For more information, visit their Facebook page.