EAST BOSTON (CBS) – CVS is now offering the coronavirus vaccine at select stores in Massachusetts. You need to have an appointment and you have to be in the group that is eligible to get the shot.

“I came myself and I got it done. I am very happy,” said 88-year-old Rose Chiampa. She is thrilled to receive her COVID-19 vaccine. She was able to get her shot at a CVS store in East Boston.

“I want to get it real bad, I am at a high risk,” said 70-year-old Edward Mason, who is recovering from open-heart surgery. On Friday, he came by CVS to shop and inquire about the vaccine.

“They told me I had to call this number and give them all my information first,” Mason said.

People can call the hotline, use the CVS Pharmacy app or go online to sign up for an appointment. Right now only 30 CVS stores throughout the state are providing the vaccine due to a short supply. This current shipment will only last until Monday. Each store can give out about 200 shots per day.

To avoid commotion and long lines, CVS is not allowing any walk in appointments.

There’s also the issue of wasted doses. One 64-year-old man happened to be at the right place at the right time. “I was getting my mom a Valentine’s Day card and I asked them to put me on the list if they had any leftover and they did,” the man said. “So now I am going to get my shot, they called me up.”

Chiampa says she can’t wait to get her second dose.

“I will be so happy when it’s all over,” Chiampa said.

CVS says they plan to expand to more stores as vaccines become available.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.