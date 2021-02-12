BOSTON (CBS) – Enjoy the Boston Pops virtually with your Valentine. Run or walk a 5K for the Lunar New Year. Fill your social feeds with pics to make your friends’ eyes pop. Those are some of the events on our To Do List this week.

VIRTUAL BOSTON POPS VALENTINE

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for the first time ever the Boston Pops are holding a concert for the holiday. Boston Pops in Love will be streaming live from Symphony Hall on Friday at 8pm.

The orchestra will be performing classics and Broadway hits, and they’ll be joined by local dance companies. If you can’t catch it live, it will be available on-demand for 30 days.

bostonpops.org/inlove

When: Live Feb, 12 at 8pm. On-demand through March 14

Where: Online at bso.org

Cost: $14

UP YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA GAME

It’s a museum perfect for the social media enthusiast in your life. Go Pixel Yourself at Cambridgeside is reopening this weekend. The 13-room theatrical experience allows people of all ages to take photos and videos in front of fun backdrops. You can pretend you’re on a plane, or even in a TV studio.

gopixelyourself.com

When: Thurs, Fri 5-9pm, Sat 12-10pm, Sun 12-8pm

Where: CambridgeSide Level 2, Cambridge

Cost: $30, free for children under 10

CHOOSE YOUR OWN 5K

Bring in the Lunar New Year by going for a run or a walk, and show your love for Chinatown in the process. The BCNC is hosting a virtual 5k now through Monday, as part of the “We Love Boston Chinatown Resiliency Campaign. While the event is free, donations are encouraged.

https://bcnc.net/events/2021/2/12/lny-virtual-run

When: Now through February 15

Where: choose your own race route

Cost: Free (donations are encouraged)