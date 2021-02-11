BOSTON (CBS) – New exit numbers will begin going up on Route 128 Thursday.
The numbers have already been changed on the Massachusetts Turnpike and crews are working to finish Route 3.RELATED: CVS Now Scheduling COVID Vaccine Appointments At Massachusetts Stores
They’ll starting replacing signs on Interstate 95 in ten days.
MassDOT says the entire project should be done by the summer.RELATED: Aldi Adding More Northeast Grocery Stores In Nationwide Expansion
The change is a part of a Federal Highway Administration mandate requiring exit numbers to match mile markers.
According to MassDOT, the old exit numbers will be displayed along with new ones at key locations for a minimum of two years.MORE: Watch Live @ 12:30: Gov. Baker On COVID Vaccines In Massachusetts
The interactive website, NewMassExits.com, shows what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.