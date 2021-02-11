CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – New exit numbers will begin going up on Route 128 Thursday.

The numbers have already been changed on the Massachusetts Turnpike and crews are working to finish Route 3.

They’ll starting replacing signs on Interstate 95 in ten days.

MassDOT says the entire project should be done by the summer.

The change is a part of a Federal Highway Administration mandate requiring exit numbers to match mile markers.

According to MassDOT, the old exit numbers will be displayed along with new ones at key locations for a minimum of two years.

The interactive website, NewMassExits.com, shows what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.

