CHICOPEE (CBS) — The search continues for missing Chicopee 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who has not been seen in nearly a week. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing on Thursday conducted an aerial search along the Connecticut River from the Mass Pike to the Connecticut state line.
"The flight crew did not locate any evidence related to Aiden's disappearance," State Police said in a statement. "The crew observed vast areas of ice covering parts of the river, including south of where Route 91 crosses the river down to Memorial Bridge in Springfield, and again further south north of Six Flags in Agawam."
Police will continue to search the area in the coming days using the helicopter, drones, boats and a dive team.
Aiden was wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants when he was last seen Friday morning walking toward the Medina Street boat ramp in the Willamansett area. He is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said they continue to investigate all leads.
"All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing," State Police said. "Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time."
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has shared a missing person poster for Aiden on Facebook. Anyone who has information or thinks they may have seen him should immediately call 911 or Chicopee police at 413-594-1639.