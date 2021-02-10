BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will open two new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Natick and Dartmouth later this month and caregivers for those over age 75 will now also be able to get vaccinated, the Baker administration announced Wednesday.

The state said it will also post 74,000 appointments online Thursday for mass vaccination sites and pharmacies at locations across Massachusetts. Another 30,000 additional appointments will be posted by the end of the week, pushing the total to more than 100,000.

The two new vaccination sites will be at the Natick Mall and at Circuit City in Dartmouth.

The Natick Mall site will open Monday, February 22. LabCorp will start by administering 500 doses per day with a plan to boost that to 3,000 doses daily in the following weeks.

The Dartmouth Circuit City site will open on Wednesday, February 24. Curative will start with 500 doses per day, eventually ramping up to more than 2,000 doses daily.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for both sites on February 18th at mass.gov/covidvaccine .

Massachusetts is currently at the beginning of phase 2 of vaccinations, meaning only those age 75 and over can get vaccinated. The state announced Wednesday that will be expanded to included their caregivers.

Starting Thursday, February 11, any caregiver who brings someone age 75 or older to a mass vaccination site can get a shot as well.

“A caregiver must schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location as the 75 or older resident. Only one caregiver may accompany a 75 or older resident,” Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said in a statement.

“Mass vaccination locations will make every effort (to) take both individuals together to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not identical.”

You don’t need to be a family member, just someone who is bringing the person to get a vaccine.

To meet the intense demand, more than 53,000 appointments will be posted online Thursday morning for mass vaccinations sites in Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, Danvers and Springfield.

More than 50,000 pharmacy appointments will be posted online by the end of this week with 21,000 of them to be posted Thursday.

The 50,000 includes appointments at CVS, Walgreens, Wegmans, Big Y, Price Chopper, Stop and Shop and Hannaford.

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine in Massachusetts, should visit mass.gov/covidvaccine for details on how to book an appointment.