EVERETT (CBS) — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly planned to distribute methamphetamine at Encore Boston Harbor, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.
Matthew Gorman, 32, was stopped in a vehicle on the casino’s property when he was found in possession of two semi-automatic pistols, three large-capacity magazines and methamphetamine. Gorman was stopped as part of an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit.
Gorman, who is facing firearm and drug charges, will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.