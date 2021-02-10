BOSTON (CBS) – In January, more than two dozen state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, asking him to designate grandparents raising grandchildren a vaccine priority.
On Wednesday, the governor said he would be looking at the letter.
"I haven't seen it. We'll certainly look at it. One of the other things I've learned from my conversations with governors from other states that are high performers is the more complicated you make the process, the harder it is to get shots on arms," Baker said on Wednesday.
In Massachusetts, more than 30,000 grandparents have primary responsibility for raising their grandchildren, and more than half of them are younger than 65.
Beacon Hill legislators say these grandparents are essential workers and, without their support or if they become sick, thousands of children are at risk of becoming wards of the state.