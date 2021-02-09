SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – The National Guard is being deployed to Springfield to help with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after seniors were stuck waiting in long lines in the snow.
Some seniors stood outside of the Eastfield Mall for more than two hours in cold temperatures waiting for their shots on Tuesday.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced senior citizens will now be allowed to wait inside the mall, and more workers will be added to cut down on wait times.
