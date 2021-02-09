EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a home in East Bridgewater Monday night and his family said his son has been charged.

Police were called to the house on Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m. for a well-being check and found the man suffering what they described as “head trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the home.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation led detectives to a home in Brockton where they arrested 42-year-old Stephen Walcott. He’s charged with one count of murder and violating a restraining order.

Walcott’s sister Lisa told reporters the victim was their father, also named Stephen. She said her brother suffers from bipolar disorder and killed her father, who just turned 70.

“He couldn’t get the help that he needed,” Lisa said. “The whole thing is just tragic, it’s totally tragic because he’s the greatest kid too he awesome, he’s the best.”

Lisa said her father was her best friend.

“He was the best guy in the world. He was the best guy ever and he’s never going to be replaced. He was just the sweetest guy you’d ever want to know. He’d do anything for anybody,” she said. “I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Stephen Walcott will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

“We tried getting him help,” Lisa said. “We tried to get him help and we knew it was going to happen, we just couldn’t do anything.”