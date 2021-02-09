BOSTON (CBS) — More than 1,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have gone to waste in Massachusetts, the state told the WBZ-TV I-Team. As of Friday, 1,096 Moderna doses and 176 Pfizer doses have been reported as wasted, for a total of 1,272 doses.
That’s a vaccine wastage percentage of 0.13% for the 960,100 COVID vaccine doses that have been shipped to Massachusetts, according to the COVID-19 Response Command Center.RELATED: Proposal Would Make Voting By Mail, Same Day Registration Permanent In Massachusetts
The I-Team reported on Monday that extra doses of the vaccine have been wasted.RELATED: Brigham And Women's Valet Sues Employer After Being Shot While Officers Confronted Suspect
Healthcare providers are routinely finding extra doses in the Moderna vaccines, which must be used within six hours of opening the vials. The I-Team spoke with the supervisor of the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, who said some extra doses went to waste when “there was nobody on a wait list that we could access in that moment.”
“It’s upsetting that any vaccines would go to waste,” said Tim Ford, professor of public health at UMass Lowell. “The government put nothing in place to help states actually administer the vaccine to put shots in people’s arms. Had they provided information on the extra vaccines and the fact that another person could have been vaccinated from that vial, that would have made a difference. It is shocking and it’s a real shame.”MORE: 'We Tried Getting Him Help,' 70-Year-Old Man Murdered In East Bridgewater Home, Family Says Son Charged
Massachusetts requires reporting of discarded doses.