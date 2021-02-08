BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans had no problem watching Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday night. Fans in Boston put up a massive ratings number for Super Bowl LV, reportedly beating the Tampa market.
Actual numbers for CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LV — which saw Brady’s Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs — will be released Monday afternoon. But John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal is reporting that Boston had a 57.6 rating.RELATED: Bruins' David Pastrnak Named NHL's First Star Of Week
That is better than the Tampa market, which drew a 52.3 rating on Sunday night.RELATED: Key 2021 NFL Offseason Dates For The New England Patriots
That’s a lot of Bostonians tuning in to watch Brady win with his new team. That rating also beats the Boston ratings for all but one of the Patriots’ nine Super Bowl appearances with Brady at quarterback. The only Super Bowl to draw a higher rating was New England’s dramatic Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks, which drew a 61 in the Boston market.
One likely reason for the massive number in Boston was the lack of Super Bowl parties this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most fans watched the Super Bowl at home and not out at a bar or at a large gathering like years past.MORE: Tyrann Mathieu Deletes Tweet After Accusing Tom Brady Of Saying Something Bad During Super Bowl Altercation
But if anything is clear, it’s that New England will always be rooting for — or at least watching — Tom Brady when the quarterback plays in the Super Bowl.