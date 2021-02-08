MOULTONBORO, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are issuing a warning that ice is not safe in many places after multiple people fell into frigid water this weekend in the Lakes Region.

Saturday around 1 p.m., a snowmobile crashed through the ice in the area of Black Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonboro.

A 22-year-old and his mother were able to remove themselves from the icy water and walk to shore for treatment from first responders.

About five hours later, two ATVs crashed through the ice on Big Squam Lake in Center Harbor. A 38-year-old and a 40-year-old were following the shore line when they fell through the ice.

They were able to walk back to their vehicles after the incident.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters received a 911 call for a snowmobile through the ice in Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.

A 45-year-old was operating a snowmobile with his 5-year-old son. The man stopped on the ice waiting for the his wife to catch up when his machine fell through. He was able to remove his son and himself from the water and reach shore.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds outdoor recreational users that the waterbodies remain unsafe in many areas despite the recent cold spell,” Fish and Game said. “Even though Lake Winnipesaukee, Squam Lake and other lakes and ponds are frozen over the ice thickness varies greatly. Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged, including Personal Flotation Devices, ice picks and throw ropes.”