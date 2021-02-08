KEENE, N.H. (CBS) — A Keene, New Hampshire man facing federal charges in the Capitol Hill riot has been arrested. The FBI’s Boston division said Monday that special agents and officers with the NH Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested Jason Daniel Riddle.
The FBI said the 32-year-old Riddle admitted to participating in the riots and was captured in surveillance images from that day. He allegedly told agents in an interview that he followed the mob into the Capitol building and drank wine that he found in an office.
"RIDDLE also admitted that he walked into an office and found an open bottle of wine on or in a refrigerator and poured himself a glass," the FBI said in a criminal complaint. "RIDDLE then admitted to drinking the wine and then leaving the office after being told to do so by a police officer."
Investigators said Riddle also admitted to stealing a book from a desk and selling it outside the Capitol for $40.
Riddle faces several charges, including Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds and theft of government property.
So far, the FBI Boston division has arrested six people in connection with the Capitol riots.