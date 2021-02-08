BOSTON (CBS) — After scoring five goals and notching seven points in his first week back, Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. But that honor does not belong to Pasta alone.

The NHL is also celebrating the efforts of off-ice stars this season, honoring frontline healthcare heroes from the region of weekly and monthly stars. So on Monday, respiratory therapist Amy Ginter was also honored alongside Pastrnak.

From the NHL: Ginter has worked as a respiratory therapist for 13 years at Beth Israel Lahey Health. Her responsibility is the patient’s airway, initiating and manage ventilators (life support) as well as other means of ventilatory support. COVID-19 has presented significant challenges that she has never witnessed before, however she is proud of her profession and feel blessed to be a part of such an integral team.

That’s some pretty good company for Pastrnak, who led the NHL with five goals in three games last week. He logged the ninth hat trick of his career in Boston’s comeback win over the Flyers on Feb. 3, and had the primary assist on Patrice Bergeron’s overtime winner in that same contest.

Two nights prior, Pastrnak tallied a pair of goals to help Boston overcome a three-goal deficit against the Washington Capitals.

In his four games since returning from offseason hip surgery, Pastrnak has five goals and eight assists for Boston. The Bruins are 3-0-1 since his return.