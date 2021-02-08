BOSTON (CBS) — It’s going to be a while before the Bruins play another home game. The NHL announced Monday that Boston’s Feb. 15 game against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Devils had been shut down for a week with COVID issues, and the NHL announced Monday that three more Devils games have now been postponed. In addition, the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild both had two addition games postponed. The Devils have not played since Jan. 31 against Buffalo.
Boston had two home games against the Sabres — Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 — postponed due to Buffalo’s COVID outbreak. Boston has not played a home game since Jan. 28, a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Bruins have road games against the Rangers and Islanders over the next week. If no addition games are postponed, Boston’s next home game would be on Feb. 18 against the Devils.