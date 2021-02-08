BOSTON (CBS) — A former state senator for western Massachusetts is entering the race for governor. Democrat Ben Downing, a Pittsfield native, announced Monday he is making a run for the State House in 2022.
In a campaign video, Downing stressed the need to tackle racial justice and climate change, and criticized current leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In Massachusetts, we’ve lost a lot. People close to us, livelihoods and small businesses,” Downing said. “Those losses hurt more because they reveal how our leaders failed to build a community and an economy that works for everyone everywhere.”
My name is Ben Downing. I am the son of Pam and Gerry, husband to Micaelah, and dad to Eamon and Mac. Today, I am proud to announce that I’m running for Governor to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/Zq722FEVXy
— Ben Downing (@BenDowningMA) February 8, 2021
Downing, a Tufts University graduate, left politics after a decade on Beacon Hill to work for a renewable energy company.
Incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet announced if he’ll run for a third term. Danielle Allen, director of Harvard University’s Center For Ethics, is also exploring a run for governor as a Democrat.