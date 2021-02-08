CHICOPEE (CBS) — Police continue to search for a Chicopee boy who has been missing for days. Aiden Blanchard was last seen Friday in the Willimansett neighborhood by the Connecticut River.
The 11-year-old is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and was wearing black ski pants and a red coat. Police are asking anyone with home video in the Willimansett area, specifically near Old Field Road, to review footage from Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.RELATED: Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens In Marshfield
Police said they do not suspect any foul play at this time.RELATED: New Hampshire Fish And Game Warns Of Unsafe Ice After 3 Lakes Region Incidents
Blanchard’s family has put up posters in the area as they try to find him. Police and fire departments have been conducting a search using a helicopter, drones, a boat and dive team.MORE: 'Snow Conveyor Belt' Continues With 2-4 Inches Expected Tuesday In Massachusetts
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740 or dial 911.