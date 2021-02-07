BOSTON (CBS) — For the fifth time in his Hall of Fame career, Tom Brady is your Super Bowl MVP. Brady captured the award once again after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV — the seventh Super Bowl victory of his career.
Brady barely missed in the first half, completing 16 of his 20 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those scores went to the other former Patriots on the Tampa Bay roster, with Brady hitting Rob Gronkowski for two touchdowns and Antonio Brown for a one-yard scoring strike just before halftime. Tampa Bay led 21-6 at the half.
Brady didn’t have to do much in the second half, and finished his night 21-for-29 with 201 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked just once during the game.
The 43-year-old has now collected a Super Bowl MVP trophy in three different decades: 2001 in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams, 2003 in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers, 2014 in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, 2016 in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons and now 2021 in Super Bowl LV.
Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl with one team in each conference.