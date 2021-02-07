BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots team plane featured a new decal before it took healthcare workers to Tampa, Florida for the Super Bowl. “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated,” it read.

Gov. Charlie Baker was at Logan Airport for the send-off.

“When you think about some of those great Patriots slogans “do your job,” “no days off,” there’s probably group over the course of this pandemic who demonstrated that more day after day after day than our healthcare workers. I’m thrilled to be here today to be able to say thank you to all of them,” said Baker.

He also thanked the Kraft family. The Delta hanger where the healthcare workers gathered on Sunday was the same one that the Patriots plane delivered 1.2 million N95 masks to last April.

“On behalf of my family and the entire New England Patriots organization, to all the healthcare workers across New England: thank you for your bravery, your selflessness, we are eternally and infinitely grateful to you,” said Jonathan Kraft, who also spoke before the plane took off.

The Patriots team plane will take the 76 vaccinated workers to Super Bowl LV, where the Buccaneers will face the Chiefs. Dr. Mallika Marshall is traveling on the plane as well to share their stories.