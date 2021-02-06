BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office now faces federal charges.
Jason Riddle is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
While inside the building he found a liquor cabinet inside a lawmaker’s office and helped himself to some wine.
Attempts to reach Riddle on Saturday were unsuccessful, and it was unclear if he was represented by an attorney. On Friday, Riddle told The Keene Sentinel that he was unaware of the charges but knew he might face prosecution and plans to turn himself in when contacted by law enforcement.
