Celtics Edge George-Less Clippers 119-115 Behind Tatum's 34The Boston Celtics held off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night.

Hurley: The Tom Brady Legacy Is Beyond The Scope Of Human UnderstandingThat Tom Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl at the age of 43 is a testament to the quarterback's indomitable drive to just keep winning.

Kuraly, Marchand Lead Bruins Past Flyers 2-1Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Kemba Walker Agrees With LeBron On This Year's NBA All-Star GameThe NBA has told players that there will be an All-Star game in Atlanta next month. Most players are in agreement that holding the exhibition game during a pandemic is not a great idea.

Jaylen Brown Ruled Out, Payton Pritchard Upgraded To Available Friday Night Vs. ClippersThere's some good news and some potentially bad news stemming from the Celtics injury report on Thursday.