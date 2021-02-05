BOSTON (CBS) – There could soon be another name added to the Boston mayor’s race. State Rep. Jon Santiago, a Democrat representing the South End, is considering a run.
“I too have my owned lived experiences as a Latino man growing up in the city for a number of years, who has grown up in subsidized housing, who went to BPS schools, who has really dedicated his whole life to public service,” Santiago said.
“I think the mayor of Boston is going to have to provide a vision that speaks to all Bostonians and should we jump in the race, I am looking forward to sharing that with my fellow citizens.”
Annissa Essaibi George, Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell, three current members of Boston’s City Council, have already announced their candidacies.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden picked Mayor Marty Walsh to be his Labor Secretary. A confirmation hearing was held on Thursday.