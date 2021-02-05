BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,982 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 510,148 while the total number of deaths is 14,563.
There were 127,468 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.16%.
There are 1,503 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 51 since Thursday. There are 305 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 59,934 active cases in Massachusetts.