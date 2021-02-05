BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall will travel with frontline healthcare workers to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The New England Patriots team plane will take the 76 vaccinated workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, where the Buccaneers will face the Chiefs.

Because of COVID-19, there will only be about 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl, including roughly 7,500 healthcare workers.

Maura Cosman, who works at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, is among those who were invited. “It’s really nice that they’re actually reaching out to a lot of the healthcare workers,” Cosman said. “It hits a little bit differently when actually instead of just hearing people say thank you for all you’re doing, all of a sudden this actually happened.”

The plane will take off from Logan Airport Sunday morning and fly back home after the game. All healthcare workers onboard will have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

“It’s an important message that they want to get out,” Dr. Mallika Marshall said. “What they’re saying is that as soon as we can get out vaccinations, we can get back to the things that we love so much, like going to football games.”

Dr. Mallika Marshall, who also received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will report live beginning Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. when the plane leaves Logan Airport.