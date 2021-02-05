BOSTON (CBS) – Powerful expressions of hope, determination and dignity of black men, women and children are on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. But the images at the MFA’s “Black Histories, Black Futures” Teen Curator Take Action initiative also tell the story of a younger generation looking to grab hold of opportunity and let their voices be heard.

18-year-old Armani Rivas is one of several students who are part of the initiative.

“As a young curator in the MFA, it’s been quite an experience. I’ve never been to the MFA before and getting the opportunity, I was able to embrace MFA,” Rivas said.

The exhibition which features more than 80 pieces from black artists was fully curated by teens from Boston. Working for months closely with professional curators they go through the process of what it means to put on an exhibit.

“Thinking about what colors should be used in the design of the exhibition,” said Makeeba McCreary. Chief Of Learning and Community Engagement.

And tackling important topics on race and in equality. And positive images of Black joy. For Armani is was exposure to a whole new world of expression and pride.

“People should go look at the exhibition because it addresses the issues that’s going on today and the systems that’s been here for 400 years. And you get to hear it from someone young…it helps us come into the museum and feel more acceptable,” Rivas said.

The Black Histories Black Futures is part of MFA’s new partnership with local youth empowering organizations. The exhibition is located in the very center of the museum because that’s where they feel young people belong.

“They are courageous because they decided to take something on that they were unfamiliar with,” McCreary said.

Rivas said the experience has changed his life.

“How it changed my life was finding inspiration in different medium, not only through speech but we can use through art and images.