WORCESTER (CBS) — A mass vaccination site is coming to central Massachusetts. Worcester State University will use its wellness center as a mass vaccination location starting Feb. 16, city officials announced Thursday.
The facility will start by vaccinating 1,000 people per day and aim to work up to administering 2,000 shots a day based on available supply. St. Vincent’s Hospital will oversee the vaccination process.
City Manager Ed Augustus said there’s “great demand” for a mass vaccination site to serve the region. The state has already opened or announced planned mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Fenway Park in Boston, The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
“Many of our seniors are trying to get appointments at Gillette or Fenway or other areas that are really a challenge,” Augustus said. Having this right here in the city of Worcester, right in the middle of central Massachusetts. . . is going to be a great relief.”
The Worcester facility will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Massachusetts has started Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout; anyone 75 years and older can sign up for a shot.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.