BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that restaurants, gyms and other businesses will be able to increase capacity limits as a result of improving COVID numbers in recent weeks.
Baker announced that restaurants can increase to 40% capacity beginning Monday. Restaraunt employees do not count toward capacity limits.
The 90-minute time limit for dining remains in place, as sox the six-person maximum per table for indoor dining.
Gyms, stores, arcades, libraries, museums, offices, places of worship, driving ranges and movies theaters can increase from 25% to 40% capacity.
“Vaccines are getting to resident across the state, case rates and hospitalizations are dropping, and people are doing a great job of stopping the spread,” Baker said. “We’re asking everybody to keep doing the things that have been working.”
The state’s gathering limit will remain at 10 people for indoor events and 25 outdoors.
Massachusetts remains in Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan.
“Our administration is pleased to see public health data continue to trend in the right direction, allowing us to ease up more restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. “I urge businesses, residents and everyone across the Commonwealth to hang in there. Even as we ease up restrictions, we must continue to be vigilant and careful and do the things that we all know work.”
As a result, some businesses will be forced to remain closed, such as trampoline parks.