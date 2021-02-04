BRAINTREE (CBS) — Gunther Mosinger just ate tiramisu for breakfast.

Not because he has a massive sweet tooth (though he does), but because he wants to make sure it tastes just right.

“I ate a piece to control test,” Gunther told WBZ-TV.

And he’s been doing this for decades. Gunther, 66, is the owner of Konditor Meister in Braintree, recognized as one of the best bakeries in Massachusetts.

And the name helps explain why.

“Konditor meister is the person in Germany who makes the pastry – he is the konditor,” Gunther says. A “meister” is a “master.” And Gunther certainly is that.

He grew up in the Black Forest of Germany obsessed with baking. He worked as an apprentice at the trade and studied for seven years to earn the title of master, a big deal in Germany. He still has the certificate hanging on the wall of his bakery on Wood Road to prove it.

With that degree in hand, Gunther came to America in the 1970s. He first worked as a baker for the Ritz Carlton and then eventually his own spot in Braintree, a place that quickly became legendary for its cakes and pastries.

“Most important is the customer who’s coming here, he is happy, he is satisfied,” Gunther says. “And when I see the happiness, I’m happy.”

And for 40 years, he has been doling out whole portions of happiness. He still wakes up at 3 a.m. seven days a week to make sure the product is perfect.

The pandemic has taken a bite out of the business, as weddings have been canceled or pared down to meet COVID restrictions.

But Konditor Meister has nevertheless survived, and in some ways thrived, by focusing on online orders of their pastries and birthday cakes.

“People have nowhere to go, only come here and eat cake,” Gunther says with a laugh.

And he plans to make sure they can keep doing that for many years to come.

When we asked if he plans to retire anytime soon, he responded, “No, you can’t retire. You have to keep going.”

You can see their offerings for yourself at the bakery’s website.