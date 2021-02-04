CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Rapper Ja Rule is showing off his Harvard University education.
He shared a photo to Twitter of a completed certificate from the Harvard Business School online certification program for Entrepreneurship Essentials.
“This certificate program introduces a framework — People, Opportunity, Context, Deal — to evaluate opportunities, manage start-ups, and finance ventures,” it reads.
I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut… pic.twitter.com/kCxvGih9Hg
— Ja Rule (@jarule) February 2, 2021
The four-week program costs $1,050, according to Harvard’s website.
Ja Rule is no stranger to the business world. He’s taken up interest in the stock market and is currently launching his own app, a celebrity booking service called Iconn.