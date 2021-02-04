CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Cambridge News, Harvard University, Ja Rule

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Rapper Ja Rule is showing off his Harvard University education.

He shared a photo to Twitter of a completed certificate from the Harvard Business School online certification program for Entrepreneurship Essentials.

“This certificate program introduces a framework — People, Opportunity, Context, Deal — to evaluate opportunities, manage start-ups, and finance ventures,” it reads.

The four-week program costs $1,050, according to Harvard’s website.

Ja Rule is no stranger to the business world. He’s taken up interest in the stock market and is currently launching his own app, a celebrity booking service called Iconn.