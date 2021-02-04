David Pastrnak Now Up To Nine Hat Tricks, Good For Fourth On Bruins' All-Time ListAfter missing the first seven games of the season, David Pastrnak is making up for lost time when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net.

'This Is Unbelievable': Marshfield's Zach Triner To Play In Super Bowl As Teammate Of Childhood Hero Tom BradyMarshfield native Zach Triner is set to share a sideline with Tom Brady with a Super Bowl title on the line.

Short-Handed Celtics Lose In Sacramento, 116-111The Celtics played without three of their top guards due to injuries.

Tom Brady's 2014 Private Email About Peyton Manning Is Only Getting More AbsurdThe way that Tom Brady lived out his proclamation about him and Peyton Manning in 2014 is downright absurd.

Pastrnak's Hat Trick, Bergeron's OT Goal Rally Bruins Past FlyersThe Boston Bruins completed yet another comeback, this time beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night.