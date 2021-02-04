NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Before he was a Super Bowl winning fullback with the Kansas City Chiefs, Anthony Sherman was a star athlete at North Attleboro High School.

The 2006 graduate played under head coach Kurt Kummer, who’s now the school’s Athletic Director. Kummer says Sherman, “was special because he had special talent.” The former head coach says it was 15 years ago that Sherman was dominating opponents for the Red Rocketeers, but “it feels like just yesterday.”

As Kummer flips through a scrapbook from Sherman’s senior season, he describes the former two-way player as, “a man child,” whose work ethic was unmatched. “The truth of it all, says Kummer, “is he was a better kid than he was a football player, and he’s the best football player we ever had.”

When you ask Anthony’s younger sister Kaylea, she just sees the NFL Pro Bowler as her big brother. “Everyone thinks it’s like the coolest thing in the world,” says Kaylea, “but to me he’s my brother, and he’s just chasing his dream that he’s had ever since he was a little boy.”

He’s not so little anymore. Sherman is listed at 5’10 242 pounds, and he’s affectionately known as “Sausage” because of his stature. “I think Andy Reid gave him that name,” says Kaylea. “I guess it’s just stuck with him, I mean, it’s fitting.”

Sherman played college football at UConn and was drafted as a fullback in 2011 by the Arizona Cardinals. For the past eight seasons he has been in the Kansas City Chiefs backfield. Kummer says it has been amazing to follow his former player’s path through the NFL. “Anthony is our kid,” says Kummer, “everybody in our town, the whole league, everybody’s rooting for Anthony.”

That said, there will be a familiar face across the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Tom Brady, the QB Anthony grew up watching as a kid. He was asked about it ahead of Super Bowl LV and said after 10 seasons in the NFL, he doesn’t get caught up in TB12 nostalgia. “I’m over the whole Tom Brady thing, but for sure it’s awesome when you can go against a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Sherman said.