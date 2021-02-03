BOSTON (CBS) — The Super Bowl will be played this weekend, and not only will the Patriots not be playing, but they also don’t even know who their quarterback will be next season.

These are strange times in New England, for sure.

While that mystery may not be solved for some time, a new name has entered the discussion: Derek Carr.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders may go all-out to try to pry Deshaun Watson from the Texans. Doing so would necessitate that the franchise moves on from Carr, in whom head coach Jon Gruden has seemingly never been a full believer.

Vincent Bonsignore’s report said that “several NFL insiders expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about Carr’s availability,” so the Patriots wouldn’t be alone if they pursue Carr, and the price may be high.

Bonsignore indicated that the Raiders will require two first-round picks for any trade involving Carr, so that they could send a package of four first-round picks to Houston for Watson.

Carr will turn 30 years old in March. A second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2014 draft, he’s started 110 of a possible 112 games for the Raiders since entering the league. He had an MVP-caliber season in 2016 (28 TDs, 6 INTs) before suffering a broken leg late in the year. His 2020 season was his best since that 2016 season, as he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards with 27 TDs and 9 INTs, posting a career high 101.4 passer rating.

Whether or not the Patriots pursue Carr remains unknown, but for now he can certainly be added to the growing list of potential fits under center for New England in 2021 and beyond.