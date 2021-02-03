(MARE) – Aiden is an active and friendly boy of Caucasian descent who is not at all shy! Those who know him best say that he is a “great kid” who likes to be busy and engaged in activities. Aiden’s interests include swimming, arts & crafts, and playing outside. He also likes anything that has to do with Pokémon.

Aiden is currently attending a public school and is making great gains in academics and peer relationships. He receives extra supports for social/emotional needs and is described as a good student. He particularly excels in math and it is his favorite subject.

Aiden is legally freed for adoption and will thrive in an active family that can provide him with support and individualized attention. His social worker is open to exploring families of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. It is important to Aiden that he maintain contact with his sister who resides in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.