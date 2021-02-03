By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton brought the right attitude when he signed with the Patriots, but it didn’t produce the desired results on the field.

Some people might look at the whole picture and believe that if given a few more offensive weapons, the results for Newton getting another season with the Patriots could be a successful endeavor.

Rodney Harrison? He is not one of those people.

The former Patriots safety and current analyst for NBC joined Tom Curran’s podcast to talk all things Patriots, and he did not hold back when it came to his feelings on a potential re-signing of Cam Newton.

“That would be the worst decision [Belichick] ever made,” Harrison said.

Well then. All right.

Harrison expounded.

“You have to find a quarterback and it would be a terrible mistake for Bill Belichick to bring Cam back because Cam can’t play football anymore. He just can’t play quarterback in the National Football League.”

Oh! That was even more right there.

Harrison said that he’s rooting for Newton, in the sense that he wants “to see these young men do well in their lives and in their livelihood.” Yet when analyzing the play on the field, Harrison was left with no other conclusion.

“Every time I saw Cam play pretty much, I was hurt. Because I was a guy that believed in Cam,” Harrison said. “And when you see him drop back and he continues to throw the ball into the ground, throw it five feet or five yards above somebody, else, you’re like, ‘What are you doing, Cam?'”

Belichick’s options at QB are numerous this offseason, as he could sign a free agent (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, anyone?), spin a trade (Derek Carr? Jimmy G?), or draft the QB of the future. That part is not yet known. But Harrison made it clear that he doesn’t think his former boss should even entertain the idea of having Newton get another crack at it in 2021.