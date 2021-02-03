BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft would prefer to have his New England Patriots playing in Super Bowl LV this weekend. But since the Patriots did not make the playoffs in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era, the team’s owner is hoping that the man who led his franchise to six Super Bowl titles can add another to his own personal collection.
Like a good chunk of Patriots fans, Kraft will be rooting for Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.
“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that will air Sunday morning on WBZ-TV. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.
“He knows how to lead, and I wish him well,” said Kraft. “I really hope he wins Sunday.”
Though Brady left the Patriots last March after a dominant two decades in a New England uniform, the quarterback has consistently spoken glowingly about his relationship with Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. He may no longer be a Patriot, but Kraft is still a big fan of Brady.
