DANVERS (CBS) – The first mass COVID-19 vaccination site north of Boston opened Wednesday at the DoubleTree hotel in Danvers.
The site being run by Curative, a coronavirus testing company, will be giving 500 shots of the Pfizer vaccine a day to start. The goal is to reach 3,000 a day. You do need to make an appointment. New appointments will be made available every Thursday.
This is the fifth mass vaccination location in Massachusetts. The state has also set up sites at Fenway Park, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Gillette Stadium and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Two more sites are also planned, but have not been announced yet.
The state’s fifth mass vaccination site opens in Danvers. The goal is to administer up to 3,000 doses a day. #wbz pic.twitter.com/jzBMVqC29p
Massachusetts is currently in the early stages of Phase 2 of its vaccination program, where anyone 75 years and older is eligible for a vaccine.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.