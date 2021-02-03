MARSHFIELD (CBS) – From the outside, it wasn’t a devastating fire, but most of the damage was inside.
To the people about to move into their new home, it was especially devastating. The renovated building in Marshfield was about to become apartments for eight homeless veterans.
“Veteran homelessness is so important to try and solve,” said Carin Paulette, the Marshfield veterans agent. “For what these vets gave to our country, they shouldn’t be on the street and without a place to live,”
It had been months in the making, turning an old school into eight apartments. Then, a fire. The fire appears to have started with an electrical problem and spread into the walls before firefighters could put a stop to it.
The property had been developed for the veterans by a nonprofit called NeighborWorks Housing Solutions. A spokesperson said today the March 25 ribbon-cutting would be delayed, but they would finish the job.
“I think we have to look at the positives here and be grateful that this fire didn’t happen when the veterans had moved in,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares. “Otherwise, we could have had a whole different situation.”