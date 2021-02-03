BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston City Council will vote Wednesday on a petition to waive a special election to replace Mayor Marty Walsh, who is set to have a confirmation hearing to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.
The city’s charter calls for a special election if Walsh leaves office before March 5.
That could mean holding as many as four elections this year.
Last month, councilor Ricardo Arroyo filed a home rule petition to get permission from the state to skip the special election because of health concerns amid the pandemic.
“On top of it being incredibly unsafe from a health standpoint it’s also incredibly confusing for voters and it tends to make it that they don’t participate or they participate in less numbers,” said Arroyo.
The petition needs approval from the city council, the state legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker, who has indicated he is in support of the change.