BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft is donating $1 million to the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund. It was founded last summer to address systemic racism in Massachusetts.
It focuses on policing and criminal justice reform, health care equity, economic empowerment, as well as youth education and civic engagement.
Josh Kraft said his dad made the donation because he believes the fund can create change. “These are things that are going to hopefully confront years of systemic and culturally ingrained racism,” Josh Kraft said. “And that’s what he feels strongly.”
The fund has already raised nearly $30 million in pledges and seed money. Kraft’s gift is the largest private donation yet.