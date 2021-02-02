BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A day after a snowstorm slowed Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination program, things ramped up again Tuesday.

Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park returned to regular hours after some appointments were changed and vaccinations were curtailed early Monday, according to CIC Health, which is running both sites.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, which was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older, opened Tuesday instead. Appointments that were scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for Feb. 8.

“It’s really important to have sites that are accessible,” said Marty Martinez, Director of Boston Health and Human Services.

State data shows the disparity in the vaccine rollout with more than 163,000 doses given out within the white populations, compared to less than 12,000 among African Americans.

Boston city councilor Julia Mejia said the Roxbury location is a good start, but it’s not enough.

“We need to think about East Boston. What are we doing for folks who live in the East Boston area, a lot of undocumented folks who don’t speak English, what about them?” Mejia said.

And those traveling to get vaccinated agree it should be easier.

“I think it should be more widespread,” Luc Mathurin said after receiving his COVID vaccine. “We shouldn’t have to wait because if you like in your 70s and your 80s you don’t have a lot of time. If you don’t get the vaccine, and you get sick!”

Marty Martinez said the city is working on expanding vaccination sites as well as building trust in minority communities.

“We have to face it head on, public awareness, education campaigns,” Martinez said. “All the things that we are doing now we have to keep doing it so that more people get vaccinated, especially people of color.”

A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday, state officials said.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment

